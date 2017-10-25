Lifestyle

Motoring

Need a safe and cheap car? AA safety check nails 23 out 25

25 October 2017 - 14:45 By Timeslive
The Nissan Micra has 'acceptable safety' according to South Africa's Automobile Association.
The Nissan Micra has 'acceptable safety' according to South Africa's Automobile Association.
Image: Supplied

Only two out of 25 car models currently priced under R160‚000‚ vetted by the Automobile Association in South Africa‚ have “acceptable safety”.

These are the Toyota Aygo 1.0 and the Nissan Micra 1.2 Visia+. Their score‚ in the 50 point range‚ is out of a possible 135 for vehicles with all of the safety features installed.

The AA hopes its research encourages “new car buyers to consider safety in their decisions‚ and not only price”.

The 25 vehicles surveyed for the latest instalment of the Entry-Level Vehicle Safety Report were evaluated against the number of active safety features they have - anti-lock braking systems‚ electronic stability control – as well as passive safety features such as airbags.

New Kia Picanto: small in size, big on value

Thomas Falkiner answers your most pressing questions about the third-generation Kia Picanto - including how it compares to the VW Up
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Ten vehicles fall under the “poor safety” category and 13 vehicles were placed under the “moderate safety” category.

“Poor” status was given to the Renault Kwid 1.0 Expression‚ Kia Picanto 1.0 Start‚ Datsun Go+ 1.2 Lux‚ Kia Picanto 1.2 Start‚ Hyundai i10 1.1 Motion‚ Cherry QQ3 0.8 TE (aircon)‚ Datsun Go 1.2 Mid‚ Tata Indica 1.4 LGi‚ Tata Visit a 1.4 Ini Bounce‚ and Tata Manza 1.4 Ini.

Another finding in the AA report is that none of the vehicles in this year’s sample is EURO NCAP tested. “A commendable finding‚ however‚ is that 11 of the 25 identified vehicles have ABS and electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) installed‚ a positive step towards increasing the overall safety of vehicles‚” the AA said.

The association urged motor manufacturers to prioritise safety in vehicles produced for the South African market.

“We call upon motor manufacturers to consider substituting luxury or convenience specification items with safety items. We believe this consideration must be weighed against the inexperience of the typical drivers of these vehicles‚ and the need to protect them against traffic hazards to the greatest extent possible.”

Renault Clio RS vs VW Polo GTI: which is the best buy?

Which kind of sporty-but-cheap is better, Teutonic or Gallic? Thomas Falkiner has the answers
Lifestyle
4 months ago

It noted: “A significant finding of the current report is that none of the vehicles under investigation comes equipped with electronic stability control (ESC). South African road conditions are often impacted by poor drainage‚ resulting in sand and debris on the road surface and‚ in turn‚ increasing the chances of a vehicle without ESC losing control‚ and being involved in a crash. Considering ESC’s lifesaving potential‚ it is critical to ask if this specification should not be a minimum safety standard in the South African market.”

The AA report offered this cautionary advice to potential car buyers: “Make sure the vehicle model you intend on purchasing comes with the safety features that are specific to that model and not advertised for the entire range”.

See the full report here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Does the Abarth 595 Competizione's feel-good factor justify its high price?

Thomas Falkiner takes it for a test drive to find out
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Why a 1989 BMW 320is tops the new M4 coupe

Thomas Falkiner rates this old-school BMW is the best performance car he's ever driven
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  2. Planning a holiday? Here are 5 terrific destinations, with cocktails to match travel
  3. Joburg gets its first dagga coffee shop Lifestyle
  4. Travelling 80-year-old gran's African odyssey travel
  5. World first: hotel caters exclusively for plus-size guests travel

Latest Videos

Quickfire: Dumisani Dlamini gets philosophical
Two men attack police officer with hammer
X