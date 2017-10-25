Only two out of 25 car models currently priced under R160‚000‚ vetted by the Automobile Association in South Africa‚ have “acceptable safety”.

These are the Toyota Aygo 1.0 and the Nissan Micra 1.2 Visia+. Their score‚ in the 50 point range‚ is out of a possible 135 for vehicles with all of the safety features installed.

The AA hopes its research encourages “new car buyers to consider safety in their decisions‚ and not only price”.

The 25 vehicles surveyed for the latest instalment of the Entry-Level Vehicle Safety Report were evaluated against the number of active safety features they have - anti-lock braking systems‚ electronic stability control – as well as passive safety features such as airbags.