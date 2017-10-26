Lifestyle

Watch Only the Brave at a FREE TimesLIVE movie screening

Here's how to join us at the cinema

26 October 2017 - 17:01
Brendan McDonough (Miles Teller) and Chris MacKenzie (Taylor Kitsch) in Only the Brave.
Brendan McDonough (Miles Teller) and Chris MacKenzie (Taylor Kitsch) in Only the Brave.
Image: CTMG

The new action drama Only the Brave tells the heroic story of a determined unit of local firefighters, driven to protect their families, communities and country, that becomes one of the most elite firefighting teams in US to battle a historic wildfire. 

It's based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots and stars Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, Taylor Kitsch and Jennifer Connelly, among others.

Attend the screening

TimesLIVE is screening Only the Brave on Thursday November 2 at 8pm at Cresta Ster-Kinekor in Johannesburg – Coke and popcorn included!

Want to attend? It's easy.

First, sign up to one of our email newsletters – here's how you do it.

Then email your name, surname and phone number to events@tmfilms.co.za by 5pm on Tuesday October 31.

The first 20 people who respond will each get two tickets.

Watch the trailer:

Most read

  1. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  2. Feeling exhausted? Here's how to get a better night's sleep Health & Sex
  3. Planning a holiday? Here are 5 terrific destinations, with cocktails to match travel
  4. Joburg gets its first dagga coffee shop Lifestyle
  5. Got R5m? Now's your last chance to buy a new Merc G-Wagon Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Murdered farmer’s friend issues heartfelt plea for public support
Creepy clowns, zombies, spooks - Halloween hits South Africa
X