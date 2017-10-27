Lifestyle

Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week

Here are some great events coming up in Durbs

27 October 2017 - 12:48 By Siphiliselwe Makhanya
Catch South Africa's favourite tannie, Evita Bezuidenhout, on stage at UKZN Durban's Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre.
Image: Supplied

• Schalk Bezuidenhout, Robby Collins, Loyiso Madinga and Neil Green perform at the 031 Comedy Club on Saturday and on Sunday in Trending Comics, as part of the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival.

Tickets are R120 through quicket.co.za. The club is at 43 Station Drive.

• Daryl Williams splits sides in his new one-man stand-up show Too Coloured? from Friday November 3 to 5 at the BAT Centre. If you enjoy Trevor Noah's work, you're in for a treat with Williams' brand of comedy, in the same tradition.

Tickets are R100 through quicket.co.za or R120 at the door. Block bookings for 10 or more are R80 each.

SA's first Chocolate Garden is choc-full of fragrant surprises

At the de Charmoy Estate in Durban you can enjoy delicious food in a garden filled with chocolate-scented plants
2 days ago

• Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout returns with another satirical send-up of life in South Africa in Evita Bezuidenhout & the Kaktus of Separate Development.

It all happens at UKZN Durban's Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre from Tuesday until November 19. Tickets are available at Computicket.

