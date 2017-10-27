Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week

• Schalk Bezuidenhout, Robby Collins, Loyiso Madinga and Neil Green perform at the 031 Comedy Club on Saturday and on Sunday in Trending Comics, as part of the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival.

Tickets are R120 through quicket.co.za. The club is at 43 Station Drive.

• Daryl Williams splits sides in his new one-man stand-up show Too Coloured? from Friday November 3 to 5 at the BAT Centre. If you enjoy Trevor Noah's work, you're in for a treat with Williams' brand of comedy, in the same tradition.

Tickets are R100 through quicket.co.za or R120 at the door. Block bookings for 10 or more are R80 each.