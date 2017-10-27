Game Review: 'Assassin's Creed Origins' is puuurfectly fun

But then Origins did something I didn't see coming - it let me pet cats. No lies, the fact that I could pet a cat made me give the franchise another chance and I am glad I did.

Interestingly, it's a bit more of a RPG (role playing game) than its predecessors - and sure, the last thing we need right now is another open world game - but I'm also glad that whole watchtower map-reveal nonsense is gone.

The graphics are cool, the story of how the Brotherhood started is an interesting enough hook, and the combat is "fine" - taming animals to help you fight a la Far Cry Primal is a nice touch, I'll give it that. But most of all you can pet cats. Come on, that's all we really needed.

• Available on Xbox, Playstation and PC.

• This article was originally published in The Times.