Game Review: 'Assassin's Creed Origins' is puuurfectly fun
Sylvia McKeown finds a simple - and surprising - reason to love the latest installment in the 'Assassin's Creed' franchise
Ubisoft's biggest play of the year, Assassin's Creed Origins, dropped this week.
It takes you back to ancient Egypt, where you sail the Nile, ride a camel, kill or tame leopards and mingle with Cleopatra. You have a pet eagle called Senu that acts like an overhead assault in an army combat game, a pimped sickle sword and deadly ponytail.
Your name is Bayek and your job to protect your people from secretive forces trying to gain greater access to power.
I have to admit, I was over this franchise after Assassin's Creed iii. After the lame ending of iii no sneaky double wrist blade wielding airborne attacks could lure me back.
WATCH | The trailer for Assassin's Creed Origins
But then Origins did something I didn't see coming - it let me pet cats. No lies, the fact that I could pet a cat made me give the franchise another chance and I am glad I did.
Interestingly, it's a bit more of a RPG (role playing game) than its predecessors - and sure, the last thing we need right now is another open world game - but I'm also glad that whole watchtower map-reveal nonsense is gone.
The graphics are cool, the story of how the Brotherhood started is an interesting enough hook, and the combat is "fine" - taming animals to help you fight a la Far Cry Primal is a nice touch, I'll give it that. But most of all you can pet cats. Come on, that's all we really needed.
• Available on Xbox, Playstation and PC.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
