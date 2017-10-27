I am womxn, hear me roar: Jozi event celebrates female creatives

Four rapes and 23 sexual assaults at the Swedish music festival Bråvala this year led to the cancellation of next year's event. However, another festival, one that forbids cisgendered males - people whose gender identity matches the sex they were assigned at birth - from attending is scheduled to take place next year.

While reports of assault on this scale have not been reported at South African music festivals, it's no secret that womxn and others who don't identify as heterosexual are often victims of similar offences - and it's not just attendees who are affected. Female music industry practitioners report assault at the hands of promoters and fellow artists.

There's also usually a glaring absence of female performers in most music event line-ups. Womxn musicians, regardless of how established they are, often struggle to get bookings in the male-dominated industry.