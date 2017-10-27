I went off the rails: boxer Brian Mitchell shares his life story on stage

Brian Mitchell slumps into a chair after a recent rehearsal and admits that preparing for his tell-all one-man show requires more time than when he trained for his boxing world title bouts.

"I've been doing eight hours a day," says Mitchell, who's had to memorise some 12,000 words for the 75-minute play that was written and directed by Tim Plewman. He also lost 6kg in the previous seven weeks.

"When I was a world champ I trained four hours a day."

Mitchell ruled the 59kg junior-lightweight division, making 12 defences of his WBA belt from 1986-1991 before adding the IBF mantle.

But his boxing career is just one aspect of the Road Warrior: The Life of Brian Mitchell, says Plewman, whose 20-year-old Defending the Caveman is the longest-running one-man comedy in history.

"Brian retired at the age of 34 and things went downhill for a couple of years," says Plewman.

"We can't sugarcoat things here, and it becomes, because of that, incredibly inspirational - how you can pull yourself up by your bootstraps and fall down again and be big enough to say 'yeah', and pull yourself up again.

"And why it's so incredible is that it's Brian telling it. It's not some oke telling Brian's story. It's not me on stage pretending to be Brian Mitchell."