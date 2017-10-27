Review: 'The Handmaid's Tale' is by far the best series of the year

Resistance, we soon learn, is futile. The bodies of those who have fought back, and those deemed superfluous to the theocracy, some with pink triangles on hoods, dangle from gibbets in public.

The handmaids occupy a peculiar position in this society. They are powerless, but they are precious; without them, there is no future, so they are treated marginally better than most women. But they are mentally and physically abused in unspeakable ways.

At the Red Centre, where handmaids are "prepared" for their forthcoming roles, one rebellious woman is dragged off by guards to have one of her eyes surgically removed as punishment. Another wakes in terror after surgery to find her crotch bandaged, and is smugly assured that her "deviant" sexual urges won't be troubling her anymore. Punished handmaids with missing hands and scarred faces are shunned in public as shameful - and yet fetishised in private.

Overseeing the handmaids' education and the discharge of their duties is the villain of the piece, the brutal Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd). She's a firm believer in the Gilead doctrine and in the sacred nature of the handmaid project.