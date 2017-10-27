'Thor: Ragnarok' wouldn't be half as cool without Led Zeppelin

It was partly through his use of Immigrant Song that he secured the Thor job in the first place, having put together a demo reel to showcase what he had in mind for the film.

"I put Immigrant Song over the top of it and then played it for them," Waititi told Den of Geek.

"They were like: 'Oh, that's really cool. That's a cool song. What's that?' I was like: [deadpan] 'It's Immigrant Song, Led Zeppelin, one of the most famous songs of all time'."

The song, which was included on their third studio album, Led Zeppelin III, in 1970, features lyrics inspired by Norse mythology.

To set Robert Plant's otherworldly howl to a fight sequence between Norse gods makes perfect sense. But Led Zeppelin have a mixed history when it comes to licensing their work.