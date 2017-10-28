Opinion
Dining blindfolded is an insightful experience
Aspasia Karras attends L'Occitane's Dinner in the Dark, a function held in honour of World Sight Day, to raise awareness for the challenges faced by blind people
29 October 2017 - 00:00
Aspasia Karras attends L'Occitane's Dinner in the Dark, a function held in honour of World Sight Day, to raise awareness for the challenges faced by blind people
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE