All the newly single ladies, wuh uh uh oh oh
With patrons ranging from the Arch, Desmond Tutu, to US rapper Pharrell, Hollywood actor Kevin Bacon and Twitter loudmouth Khaya Dlanga, Ubuntu Pathways is no ordinary charity. The nonprofit formerly known as the Ubuntu Education Fund, which helps more than 2000 orphaned and vulnerable children in Port Elizabeth's townships, held its second annual Joburg fundraising gala on Thursday evening at the trendy 1Fox Precinct.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE