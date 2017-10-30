Coming soon: a sexbot that has a 'moral code'

Sexbot Samantha will soon respond to kindness, says her inventor Sergi Santos.

Samantha is a hyper-realistic sex doll, who will soon respond to nice people because she will have a "moral code".

Santos said he is planning to program the robot brain he has already created with a genome "so she can have moral values, plus concepts of beauty, justice and the values that humans have".

Currently Samantha has sensors in her face, hands, breasts and genitals so that, her creator claims, she can be "seduced".

• This article was originally published in The Times.