'House of Cards' cancelled over sex claims against Kevin Spacey

The next season of Netflix's award-winning House of Cards will be the last, a spokesman said Monday, as the series reeled over sexual misconduct allegations against its star Kevin Spacey.

The 58-year-old double Oscar winner, who plays ruthless President Francis Underwood in the hit show, is facing claims from actor Anthony Rapp that he "made a sexual advance" at a party 31 years ago while Rapp was underage.

"Season six is our last season," a spokeswoman said.

A source with knowledge of the issue has said, however, that the decision to end the series was unrelated to the allegations, having been made before they came to light.

Starring alongside Robin Wright, Spacey is also executive producer of the platform's flagship series, which is adapted from a BBC drama of the same name and has earned 46 Emmy nominations and Golden Globes for its lead couple.

Netflix doesn't release viewing figures. But the show has marked out its place in television history as the company's debut in original programming, which has grown to include other highly regarded shows such as Stranger Things and Orange is the New Black.