A Cape Town magician and illusionist will undertake his most daring performance yet when he attempts to set a Guinness World Record by walking 32km on broken glass.

And Russell Fox‚ 43‚ is aiming to do it barefoot on over 500 broken wine bottles in under 29 hours.

The attempt will take place on a special 25-metre-long track at the V&A Waterfront on Friday‚ which Fox will need to cross 1‚280 times in order to be successful.

The bottles will be replaced every two hours to ensure they remain jagged and sharp and are not crushed too finely by Fox’s weight.

“My biggest fear is losing concentration and getting fatigued which could lead to me passing out or falling over onto the glass‚” said Fox‚ who is also a mentalist and has previously only walked a distance of 5 metres on glass.

“I will look for ways to stay focused and I am calling on public support to drive me on.”

Fox said that his preparation for the marathon walk included “lots of mental preparation” as well as walking and jogging daily to stay fit and strengthen muscles and joints.

He also went on to a special diet in order to lose weight and spent a lot of time meditating.

Apart from earning the Glass Walker title Fox’s attempt hopes to raise R500‚000 for Cape Town-based NGO Nosh For Josh‚ which works with people affected with autism‚ foetal alcohol syndrome and muscular dystrophy.

The organisation is close to Fox‚ who suffered from epilepsy‚ ADHD‚ Tourette's and dyslexia and was classified as uneducable as a child.

“I was expected to never read‚ write‚ work or drive but understanding my perception of my mental disorders [through mentalism] has helped me overcome‚” said the man from Bothasig.