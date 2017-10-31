Photo series explores the contradictions of post-colonial Africa

In the accompanying text to his new exhibition of photographs, Guy Tillim describes the Museum of Revolution on Maputo's Avenida 24 Julho (named after the date of Mozambique's independence). It features a panoramic painting by North Korean artists depicting the liberation of the capital from Portuguese colonial rule.

"It illustrates the rhetoric of a revolution as the leader and followers parade through the streets and avenues, laid out with grandeur by the colonial powers," writes Tillim.

Using pictures taken on colonial-era streets renamed to reflect the post-independence ideals of African countries, Tillim's latest work, which won him the Henri Cartier Bresson Award, captures the new face of life on these streets. "[It] reflects a different reality now, of rebuilding and enterprise and new sets of aspirations imbued with capitalistic values."