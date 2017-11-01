Boutique vibe is the great attraction at Stellenbosch's Littlegig festival

The line-up for the 2018 edition of the Stellenbosch festival includes Bongeziwe Mabandla, Samthing Soweto, Nonku Phiri, Johnny Cradle, Stash Crew & Umlilo and Black Motion and DJs like Kenzhero and Kid Fonque.

"We have six camping and glamping offerings," says organiser Georgia Black. "We've added two additional foodie experiences - the Chef's Table Dinner by the headline chef. For 2018, that will be Arno Janse van Rensberg, [who was the chef at Top 10 restaurant The Kitchen at Maison in Franschhoek, and is now opening his own restaurant on Kloof Street in Cape Town, Janse & Co, in December]. We also have a paired food and wine tasting, featuring six top female chefs and winemakers."

Littlegig is not about big headline acts, but rather focuses on a relevant, diverse collection of musicians and DJs.

"Our music manager Jess White lives in Mozambique and has an incredible knowledge of bands and DJs from Africa and the diaspora. Luckily, people who come to Littlegig have come to trust us. They are, for the most part, not coming for a single act, but for the whole textured experience."

Catering for an evidently discerning audience, one has to wonder what will become of Littlegig as it grows in popularity. This is an issue of which Black is well aware.

"Many festivals start out as alternative spaces which attract a loyal following, and then become a numbers game. This is mostly to do with the high costs of putting on a festival. In order to break even, and then make money, it becomes necessary to increase the number of people and take on sponsors, who have their own requirements and agendas.

"Littlegig has made the decision to only accept product sponsorships - in other words, no headline or cash sponsors. That way we can maintain our independence.