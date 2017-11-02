WATCH | Beauty queens swap bra sizes for sex crime stats
Contestants broke with tradition and turned the Miss Peru pageant into a protest highlighting violence against women in one of South America's most dangerous countries for females.
In elegant ball gowns, the 23 finalists in Sunday's televised pageant at the Lima Municipal Theatre gave voice to thousands of women victims of harassment, sexual and physical abuse and murder.
Instead of giving their bust, waist and hip size, the contestants took turns reciting a litany of shocking facts about violence against women in Peru.
"My name is Camila Canicoba, I represent Lima and my measurements are: 2,202 cases of femicides reported in the last nine years in my country," one said.
"Eighty-one percent of people who attack young girls are close to the family," another said.
"One girl dies every 10 minutes due to sexual exploitation," said another.
Yet another: "More than 70% of the women in Peru are victims of street harassment."
"I think that the fact that you are looking at your regional representative, at the queen of your department, giving open and real figures about what happens in our country is alarming," said contest organiser Jessica Newton, Miss Peru 1987.
So far this year 82 women had been murdered and 156 cases of attempted murder had been registered against women in Peru, finalist Karen Cueto said from the stage.
The figures highlight Peru's ranking as second only to Bolivia as the country with the worst record of violence against women in South America.
Newton said the pageant contestants themselves were no exception. Of the 150 who began the contest, five had been the victims of violence, including rape, she said.
• This article was originally published in The Times
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE