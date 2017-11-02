Lifestyle

WATCH | Beauty queens swap bra sizes for sex crime stats

02 November 2017 - 11:04 By AFP

Contestants broke with tradition and turned the Miss Peru pageant into a protest highlighting violence against women in one of South America's most dangerous countries for females.

In elegant ball gowns, the 23 finalists in Sunday's televised pageant at the Lima Municipal Theatre gave voice to thousands of women victims of harassment, sexual and physical abuse and murder.

Instead of giving their bust, waist and hip size, the contestants took turns reciting a litany of shocking facts about violence against women in Peru.

"My name is Camila Canicoba, I represent Lima and my measurements are: 2,202 cases of femicides reported in the last nine years in my country," one said.

"Eighty-one percent of people who attack young girls are close to the family," another said.

#MeToo is one step against sexual assault, but #WhereToNow?

What allows Weinstein, or my local lipstick pig, to operate in 2017? asks Shanthini Naidoo
Lifestyle
10 days ago

"One girl dies every 10 minutes due to sexual exploitation," said another.

Yet another: "More than 70% of the women in Peru are victims of street harassment."

"I think that the fact that you are looking at your regional representative, at the queen of your department, giving open and real figures about what happens in our country is alarming," said contest organiser Jessica Newton, Miss Peru 1987. 

So far this year 82 women had been murdered and 156 cases of attempted murder had been registered against women in Peru, finalist Karen Cueto said from the stage.

The figures highlight Peru's ranking as second only to Bolivia as the country with the worst record of violence against women in South America.

Newton said the pageant contestants themselves were no exception. Of the 150 who began the contest, five had been the victims of violence, including rape, she said. 

This article was originally published in The Times

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Bare breasts as a form of protest

When it comes to feminism there is no more powerful tool than the female body
Lifestyle
2 months ago

WATCH | #MeToo - SA women share stories of sexual assault, harassment

South African women joined the #MeToo campaign in sharing their personal accounts of sexual assault and harassment.
News
15 days ago

Most read

  1. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  2. What to do if your man is a sex addict Health & Sex
  3. Unsolicited sexual attention can be fun, too Lifestyle
  4. Dagga smokers have more sex, say scientists Health & Sex
  5. Apple vs. Fitbit: which smartwatch is the smarter choice for fitness fans? Health & Sex

Latest Videos

'Helicopter man' flies for the first time
New York truck attack suspect seen running away from vehicle used in attack
X