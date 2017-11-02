WATCH | Beauty queens swap bra sizes for sex crime stats

Contestants broke with tradition and turned the Miss Peru pageant into a protest highlighting violence against women in one of South America's most dangerous countries for females.

In elegant ball gowns, the 23 finalists in Sunday's televised pageant at the Lima Municipal Theatre gave voice to thousands of women victims of harassment, sexual and physical abuse and murder.

Instead of giving their bust, waist and hip size, the contestants took turns reciting a litany of shocking facts about violence against women in Peru.

"My name is Camila Canicoba, I represent Lima and my measurements are: 2,202 cases of femicides reported in the last nine years in my country," one said.

"Eighty-one percent of people who attack young girls are close to the family," another said.