Beyonce, John Kani join Disney's live-action 'The Lion King'

Beyonce is set to voice Simba's childhood friend turned love interest Nala in the live-action remake of Disney's "The Lion King," the singer and studio announced Wednesday.

The 36-year-old pop megastar confirmed the long-rumored role in a Facebook post that showed headshots of the voice cast, also revealing that Keegan-Michael Key ("Why Him?", "Storks") will be playing a hyena named Kamari.

Alongside Beyonce - and mostly previously announced - will be Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones reprising his role in the 1994 animated movie as Mufasa, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as his nemesis Scar.

South African actor John Kani will be playing Rafiki.

Comedian John Oliver was confirmed as Zazu, while other big names in the production -- set for release in July 2019 -- include Seth Rogan and Billy Eichner.

"It is a director's dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life," said director Jon Favreau, who helmed Disney's hit live-action remake of "The Jungle Book" (2016), in a statement confirming the cast.