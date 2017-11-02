Mariah Carey bags a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mariah Carey joined Hollywood's elite in plunging her hands and feet into cement at the iconic TCL Chinese Theater Wednesday, a tribute to the versatile singer's quarter-century of stardom.

Dressed in true diva fashion in a figure-hugging black dress and matching strappy stilettos, Carey sported designer sunglasses as she addressed fans, flanked by Empire showrunner Lee Daniels.

Carey, famous for her five-octave range, thanked supporters who have been with her through a career that has produced such smash pop hits as Vision of Love, Heartbreaker and We Belong Together.

"It's an honor to be here and I hope I can walk in these shoes. This is all I can say," she joked.