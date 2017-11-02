Lifestyle

Mariah Carey bags a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

02 November 2017 - 11:58 By AFP Relaxnews
Mariah Carey plunges her hands into wet cement to create her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Image: MARK RALSTON / AFP

Mariah Carey joined Hollywood's elite in plunging her hands and feet into cement at the iconic TCL Chinese Theater Wednesday, a tribute to the versatile singer's quarter-century of stardom.

Dressed in true diva fashion in a figure-hugging black dress and matching strappy stilettos, Carey sported designer sunglasses as she addressed fans, flanked by Empire showrunner Lee Daniels.

Carey, famous for her five-octave range, thanked supporters who have been with her through a career that has produced such smash pop hits as Vision of Love, Heartbreaker and We Belong Together.

"It's an honor to be here and I hope I can walk in these shoes. This is all I can say," she joked.

Carey, who is around 47 but whose date of birth is a matter of dispute, has been one of the most successful artists of the past 27 years, with more than 200 million albums sold worldwide and five Grammy awards.

She was the top-selling female artist in the United States in the 1990s and her 1995 song One Sweet Day with Boyz II Men maintains the record for the most weeks at number one on the Billboard singles chart.

But her last album - 2014's Me. I Am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse - was her weakest chart performer.

In 2015, she began a residency show at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas.

