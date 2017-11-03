Entertainment
Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend
Great events happening in the Cape
03 November 2017 - 09:25
MUSIC
Zingara
Band blends modern jazz and neo-soul.
When: Saturday, November 4, 8.30pm
Where: Cafe Roux, Noordhoek Farm Village; R100 at caferouxsessions.co.za
Endless Daze Festival
Music and arts event includes Thee Oh Sees, Moon Duo and Medicine Boy.
When: Friday, November 3, 1pm until Sunday, November 5, 11am
Where: Silwerstroom Resort, Atlantis; R600 at Nutickets, R750 at the door
LIFESTYLE
SA Cocktail Week
Signature drinks by selected bars around Cape Town, food and bands.
When: Until Saturday, November 11, various times
Where: See sacocktailweek.co.za; R250-R350 at Webtickets
Beaumont Open Gardens
A walk through the newly bloomed garden, wine tasting and a tour of the historic mill.
When: Until Sunday, November 5, 10am-4pm
Where: Beaumont Family Wines, Bot River; free
