Lifestyle

Entertainment

Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

Great events happening in the Cape

03 November 2017 - 09:25 By Staff reporter
Cape Town has some great entertainment lined up for you this weekend.
Cape Town has some great entertainment lined up for you this weekend.
Image: Cape Town Tourism

MUSIC

Zingara

Band blends modern jazz and neo-soul.

When: Saturday, November 4, 8.30pm

Where: Cafe Roux, Noordhoek Farm Village; R100 at caferouxsessions.co.za

Endless Daze Festival

Music and arts event includes Thee Oh Sees, Moon Duo and Medicine Boy.

When: Friday, November 3, 1pm until Sunday, November 5, 11am

Where: Silwerstroom Resort, Atlantis; R600 at Nutickets, R750 at the door

Top-end local sips get top-billing at CPT's newest watering hole

Andrew Donaldson peruses the drinks menu at Rust in Observatory
Lifestyle
4 months ago

LIFESTYLE

SA Cocktail Week

Signature drinks by selected bars around Cape Town, food and bands.

When: Until Saturday, November 11, various times

Where: See sacocktailweek.co.za; R250-R350 at Webtickets

Beaumont Open Gardens

A walk through the newly bloomed garden, wine tasting and a tour of the historic mill.

When: Until Sunday, November 5, 10am-4pm

Where: Beaumont Family Wines, Bot River; free

Most read

  1. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  2. What to do if your man is a sex addict Health & Sex
  3. Does black crack? We ask beauty experts Fashion & Beauty
  4. Dagga smokers have more sex, say scientists Health & Sex
  5. Time off for good behaviour: firm rewards non-smokers Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Christopher Panayiotou found guilty of murder and obstruction of justice
Henri van Breda re-enacts battle between him and alleged attacker in court
X