Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week

• Buy a doodle at the Night of 1,000 Drawings auction in La Lucia tonight. A5 drawings will be on sale for R100 each. The proceeds go to a grant to fund the studies of disadvantaged students. The auction takes place from 6pm at the Derivco Durban office, 77 Armstrong Avenue, La Lucia Forest Park, Building 1, Derivco Canteen. Visit eventbrite.com to RSVP for free.

• Sifiso Nene is tackling stereotypes in Typical Zulu, a one-man stand-up comedy show about his experiences living in Johannesburg. The show begins at 8.30pm tomorrow. Tickets are R170 through computicket.com.