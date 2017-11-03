Entertainment
FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi
Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events
03 November 2017 - 09:35
MUSIC
Darkness and Light Tour - John Legend
The world-famous crooner is back to make South African knees weak.
When: Saturday, November 4 and Sunday, November 5, 8pm
Where: Ticketpro Dome, R515-R2,995, computicket.com
Led Zeppelin - Tribute Show
Some of South Africa's best musicians pay homage.
When: Sunday, November 5, 7pm
Where: The Good Luck Bar, R80-R100, tickets.tixsa.co.za
Wonderboom - Rising Sun Tour
The iconic band finally releases their new album. See it performed live.
When: Saturday, November 4, 8pm
Where: Good Luck Bar
PERFORMANCE
The Good Racist - John Vlismas
The edgy comic mud-wrestles with the issue of race.
When: Until Sunday, November 26; times vary
Where: Montecasino, R130-R165, computicket.com
