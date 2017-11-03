Lifestyle

Entertainment

FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events

03 November 2017 - 09:35 By YOLISA MKELE
John Legend Darkness and Light Tour's is on at The Dome, on Saturday, November 4 and Sunday, November 5 at 8pm.
John Legend Darkness and Light Tour's is on at The Dome, on Saturday, November 4 and Sunday, November 5 at 8pm.
Image: SUPPLIED

MUSIC

Darkness and Light Tour - John Legend

The world-famous crooner is back to make South African knees weak.

When: Saturday, November 4 and Sunday, November 5, 8pm

Where: Ticketpro Dome, R515-R2,995, computicket.com

Led Zeppelin - Tribute Show

Some of South Africa's best musicians pay homage.

When: Sunday, November 5, 7pm

Where: The Good Luck Bar, R80-R100, tickets.tixsa.co.za

Head south of the Joburg CBD for old-school Italian food perfection

Over a decade later, Chef Angelo Capporino's Italian restaurant is still serving up top quality, comforting nosh, writes Andrea Burgener
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Wonderboom - Rising Sun Tour

The iconic band finally releases their new album. See it performed live.

When: Saturday, November 4, 8pm

Where: Good Luck Bar

PERFORMANCE

The Good Racist - John Vlismas

The edgy comic mud-wrestles with the issue of race.

When: Until Sunday, November 26; times vary

Where: Montecasino, R130-R165, computicket.com

Most read

  1. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  2. What to do if your man is a sex addict Health & Sex
  3. Does black crack? We ask beauty experts Fashion & Beauty
  4. Dagga smokers have more sex, say scientists Health & Sex
  5. Time off for good behaviour: firm rewards non-smokers Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Christopher Panayiotou found guilty of murder and obstruction of justice
Henri van Breda re-enacts battle between him and alleged attacker in court
X