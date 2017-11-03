Hand-picked to perform by Bra Hugh, Zoe Modiga's star continues to rise

She met him a few months ago at Bushfire Music Festival, and gave him her contact details, but thought nothing of it.

A few months later, Zoe Modiga received a phone call to join the legendary Hugh Masekela's hand-picked line-up of musicians playing at his fourth annual Heritage Festival.

The festival is taking place at the Soweto Cricket Oval tomorrow.

A former contestant on M-Net's The Voice, Modiga released her debut album Yellow: The Novel to critical acclaim this year, and has since played at the Joy of Jazz Festival.

After establishing herself in the Cape Town jazz scene, Modiga's move to Johannesburg last year to expand her reach coincided with her participation on The Voice.

"Like any other TV show it ends, so for me it became about how I use that exposure going forward," she says.

Her 23-track album had already been recorded by the time she appeared on the show, setting the stage for her star to rise.

"The music I make is quite different to what people got to know me as on the show," she says. "On the show you perform popular mainstream music, but I make soul with an African jazz influence, so I was aware that this would be a bit of a rebranding."

WATCH | Zoe Modiga perform Katy Perry's Firework on The Voice