Hand-picked to perform by Bra Hugh, Zoe Modiga's star continues to rise
Catch her in concert at the Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival this weekend
She met him a few months ago at Bushfire Music Festival, and gave him her contact details, but thought nothing of it.
A few months later, Zoe Modiga received a phone call to join the legendary Hugh Masekela's hand-picked line-up of musicians playing at his fourth annual Heritage Festival.
The festival is taking place at the Soweto Cricket Oval tomorrow.
A former contestant on M-Net's The Voice, Modiga released her debut album Yellow: The Novel to critical acclaim this year, and has since played at the Joy of Jazz Festival.
After establishing herself in the Cape Town jazz scene, Modiga's move to Johannesburg last year to expand her reach coincided with her participation on The Voice.
"Like any other TV show it ends, so for me it became about how I use that exposure going forward," she says.
Her 23-track album had already been recorded by the time she appeared on the show, setting the stage for her star to rise.
"The music I make is quite different to what people got to know me as on the show," she says. "On the show you perform popular mainstream music, but I make soul with an African jazz influence, so I was aware that this would be a bit of a rebranding."
WATCH | Zoe Modiga perform Katy Perry's Firework on The Voice
Modiga's rising popularity has been a combination of hard work and strategy. She remains an unsigned artist, and has to balance managing her own career with the rigours of being a performer.
"At the moment I'm looking for trustworthy people I can work with as far as management is concerned, but I do outsource skills from other creatives where the need arises," she says, adding that fashion designer and stylist Nao Serati designs her outfits.
When it comes to resources, as an independent artist you really have to be very creative.Zoe Modiga
"When it comes to resources, as an independent artist you really have to be very creative. It's really tough when you don't have a corporation's backing, but on the other hand, it's been great because I know exactly how my business runs.
"Once I do assemble a team this will help as far as giving direction from a place of knowing, rather than easily falling prey to exploitation."
At Saturday's festival, Modiga will join a wide-ranging mix of artists including rapper Riky Rick, Bye Beneco, Johnny Cradle, BCUC, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Penny Penny and Zimbabwean icon Oliver Mtukudzi.
• The all-day festival kicks off at 11am on Saturday, November 4. Due to medical reasons, Hugh Masekela himself will not be performing. Tickets cost R80 at Computicket, or R150 at the door.
• This article originally appeared in The Times.
