Kiff electronica duo, Luma, set to eclipse other acts at Endless Daze

With South Africa's always-early summer party season in full swing, this weekend Luma, the Jenny Dison and Alex Coetzee electronic music duo will play Endless Daze, a music and arts fest at Silwerstroom Resort on the West Coast, 45 minutes from Cape Town.

Luma started making music together soon after Dison left the band Bye Beneco in 2015. She began making music with Coetzee, the DJ and producer performing under the name Leeu, having also worked with the BLK JKS's Tshepang Ramoba, as well as others including Thor Rixon, and Ying-Poi De Lacy.

"Tshepang encouraged me to pursue a project with a more electronic direction and, when I met up with my old friend Alex, our ideas gelled instantly," Dison says.

She adds that Coetzee's unique perspective on production has allowed her to stretch creatively. "I have never felt boxed in by a genre; the process has always felt organic and raw."

At the core of Luma's genre-defying sound are elements of dream pop, electronica, dance, and psychedelic undertones, something Dison says can take a minute for first-time listeners to get into. Still, the response has been good so far, she says.

Endless Daze, which also kicks off a mini-tour of the Western Cape for Luma, marks the first time that they will be playing for a Cape Town audience as a duo.

"It's nerve-wracking and exciting all at once. I've done tours in Cape Town with Bye Beneco and Sol Gems but never with my own project. This is definitely the highlight of the year for us."