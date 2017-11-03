Entertainment
Kiff electronica duo, Luma, set to eclipse other acts at Endless Daze
The West Coast music festival will also feature the US's Moon Duo, BLK JKS, Amy Ayanda and Fever Trails
With South Africa's always-early summer party season in full swing, this weekend Luma, the Jenny Dison and Alex Coetzee electronic music duo will play Endless Daze, a music and arts fest at Silwerstroom Resort on the West Coast, 45 minutes from Cape Town.
Luma started making music together soon after Dison left the band Bye Beneco in 2015. She began making music with Coetzee, the DJ and producer performing under the name Leeu, having also worked with the BLK JKS's Tshepang Ramoba, as well as others including Thor Rixon, and Ying-Poi De Lacy.
"Tshepang encouraged me to pursue a project with a more electronic direction and, when I met up with my old friend Alex, our ideas gelled instantly," Dison says.
She adds that Coetzee's unique perspective on production has allowed her to stretch creatively. "I have never felt boxed in by a genre; the process has always felt organic and raw."
At the core of Luma's genre-defying sound are elements of dream pop, electronica, dance, and psychedelic undertones, something Dison says can take a minute for first-time listeners to get into. Still, the response has been good so far, she says.
Endless Daze, which also kicks off a mini-tour of the Western Cape for Luma, marks the first time that they will be playing for a Cape Town audience as a duo.
"It's nerve-wracking and exciting all at once. I've done tours in Cape Town with Bye Beneco and Sol Gems but never with my own project. This is definitely the highlight of the year for us."
While the festival circuit in South Africa looks to be growing, Dison expresses concern with regards to popular support.
"I don't think enough people are going to gigs. Festivals have a large attendance, but I think even those numbers are dwindling. It would so fantastic to see a resurgence of a live music scene culture in South Africa. We need more venues, bigger stages, better sound, etc."
After Endless Daze, where acts like Moon Duo from the US, BLK JKS, Amy Ayanda, Fever Trails and others are also scheduled to perform, Luma has gigs at the Waiting Room on Cape Town's Long Street, as well as The House of Machines.
• Endless Daze starts on Friday and ends on Sunday. Tickets are R750 on arrival, with camping included.
• This article was originally published in The Times
