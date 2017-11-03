Movie Review: 'Wind River' is a thrilling & chilling tale of survival

Following the acclaim for writing Texas noir Hell or High Water last year, Taylor Sheridan has turned in Wind River to the cold, inhospitable bleakness of Wyoming in his directorial debut, a poignant and moving story of life on the margins of the US.

Jeremy Renner plays Cory Lambert, an expert tracker in the employment of the Fish and Wildlife Service who is called in to dispose of predators on the farms of Wyoming. Lambert is also a divorcee, the ex-husband of a Native American woman with whom he shares a tragic burden that both are struggling to overcome.