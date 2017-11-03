Entertainment
Samthing Soweto set to slay the club this weekend
Where do Johannesburg's sexy grown-ups go to have a good time? To Tonight - the party put together by DJ Kenzhero, Kid Fonque and Maria McCloy, of course.
On Saturday the trio will host chart-topper Samthing Soweto at And Club in Newtown, with the high-riding hitmaker solidifying an already eclectic line-up in this series of bi-monthly parties.
Last month the party hosted legendary kwaito artist Thebe. Says DJ Kenzhero of this Saturday's event: "Our respective sets will be dynamic and entertaining at the same time. Expect hip-hop, soul, kwaito and deep house. The aim is to have fun."
Kid Fonque adds: "We've featured Thebe, Zaki Ibrahim, Melo B Jones, Ziyon and Stogie T before, and I can see that people are amped to check out Samthing Soweto."
Currently riding the charts with Akanamali, his Sun-El collaboration, Samthing Soweto is known to most as a founding member of the a capella group The Soil.
Since leaving the group, he has gone on to release a few tracks and EPs.
His first solo project was an independently released EP, This n That Without Tempo. In 2014 he released his second EP, Eb'suku, with popular tracks I've Given Up and Kwamampela.
Casting a spell on any ear with his mesmerising style, Samthing Soweto's music is rooted in poignant storytelling.
WATCH | The music video for Sun-EL Musician's track Akanamali featuring Samthing Soweto
On the track Ndofaya from the Eb'suku EP, for example, the artist born Samkelo Lelethu Mdolomba tells the story of a woman he is so enchanted by that he wants to change his ways, abandoning the proverbial "bottle" to focus his attention on her.
Asked what it is he believes connects audiences with his music, Samthing Soweto mentions how proud he is of having been able to create one of the summer's biggest hits with Akanamali.
"Some people say it's the lyrics, some say it's the beat, some say it's both, but the truth is that it's all the above and more.
"Everyone wants to be loved unconditionally and that's what the song is about."
• Entrance for this, the last edition of Tonight for the year, is R100 at the door. And Club is at 39 Gwi Gwi Mrwebi Street in Newtown, Johannesburg. Doors open at 9pm.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
