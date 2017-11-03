Samthing Soweto set to slay the club this weekend

Where do Johannesburg's sexy grown-ups go to have a good time? To Tonight - the party put together by DJ Kenzhero, Kid Fonque and Maria McCloy, of course.

On Saturday the trio will host chart-topper Samthing Soweto at And Club in Newtown, with the high-riding hitmaker solidifying an already eclectic line-up in this series of bi-monthly parties.

Last month the party hosted legendary kwaito artist Thebe. Says DJ Kenzhero of this Saturday's event: "Our respective sets will be dynamic and entertaining at the same time. Expect hip-hop, soul, kwaito and deep house. The aim is to have fun."

Kid Fonque adds: "We've featured Thebe, Zaki Ibrahim, Melo B Jones, Ziyon and Stogie T before, and I can see that people are amped to check out Samthing Soweto."

Currently riding the charts with Akanamali, his Sun-El collaboration, Samthing Soweto is known to most as a founding member of the a capella group The Soil.

Since leaving the group, he has gone on to release a few tracks and EPs.

His first solo project was an independently released EP, This n That Without Tempo. In 2014 he released his second EP, Eb'suku, with popular tracks I've Given Up and Kwamampela.

Casting a spell on any ear with his mesmerising style, Samthing Soweto's music is rooted in poignant storytelling.

WATCH | The music video for Sun-EL Musician's track Akanamali featuring Samthing Soweto