'Wolfenstein II' has inadvertently become 2017's most political game

A curious thing is happening in the gaming world: people are angry that there is a game where you get to kill Nazis.

Yes really, we have entered an alternative universe where people are sad and angry and think life is "targeting them unfairly" because there are good people "on both sides". Let's break it down.

The Wolfenstien series was originally created in 1992 as a breakthrough in the first-person shooting genre. You play a US soldier who has to get out of prison.