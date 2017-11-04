The October Revolution was also a work of art

The ‘October’ Revolution a century ago resonated in the visual style and iconography of Soviet culture

Out of the picture Gustav Klutsis and his wife Valentina Kulagina were artists at the centre of the Constructivist school. Born in Latvia in 1895, Klutsis took part in the 1917 overthrow of the tsarist regime. His work later became synonymous with post-revolutionary art, and his photomontage techniques were emulated by other avant-gardists.