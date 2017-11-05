Art

The 'October' Revolution was also a work of art

The ‘October’ Revolution a century ago resonated in the visual style and iconography of Soviet culture

The October Revolution is a troublesome anniversary to commemorate. First of all, it didn't happen in October. At the time, Russia was still using the Julian calendar, which came into use in 45BC. Other countries had adopted the newfangled Gregorian calendar introduced in 1582, which was 13 days ahead.