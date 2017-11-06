'Ain't no tragedy like a white tragedy'

No one disputes that social media has spawned a viral, hashtag-powered culture that turns us into instant mass sympathisers and mourners whenever tragedy strikes.

We are always #OneWithBarcelona, we always #PrayForLasVegas, we always #StandWithManchester. And when the occasion demands it #JeSuisParis, #IAmLondon, and #IAm _________ (insert European or US city here).

But where was the collective outrage when Mogadishu suffered the worst terrorist attack in Somalia's history, in which a truck bombing killed more than 300 people and injured another 200, around about the time the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal was hogging all the headlines?

Even Turkey got a hashtag when a gunman opened fire at revelers partying at an Istanbul disco at the beginning of the year, killing 39. #PrayforIstanbul, we all exhorted, shocked and saddened.

But Mogadishu? The story was lucky to even get a mention on the front page of Western newspapers. The silence was quite astonishing.

Weinstein, it turned out, tried his luck with everything that had a vagina in Hollywood, and we lapped up revelation after revelation. Not many office or dinner party conversations were started about Mogadishu, or Africa for that matter - except when Lupita Nyong'o shared her own Harvey horror story in the New York Times.

Otherwise, the unuttered, unshared hashtag may well have been #GoScrewYourselfMogadishu.