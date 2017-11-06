iPhone X too expensive? Try these Android alternatives

The new iPhone X costs an eye-watering €1,159 (R19,104)/€1,329 (R21,892) (64GB/256GB). That means anyone who wants to spend less on a top-end smartphone with a big edge-to-edge display and the latest components has to go with an Android handset.

There are several Android phones that would be a good alternative to the iPhone X. Check these out:

SAMSUNG GALAXY S8

Launched in the spring of 2017, the Samsung Galaxy S8 embodies the expertise of the South Korean phonemaker, a long-standing Apple rival.

The Galaxy S8 has a curved 5.8-inch Infinity display (2,960 x 1,440 pixels) that covers most of its surface. It has a 12MP and an 8MP camera, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (which is expandable). It also includes an iris sensor and is supplied with AKG earphones.