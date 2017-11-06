iPhone X too expensive? Try these Android alternatives
The new iPhone X costs an eye-watering €1,159 (R19,104)/€1,329 (R21,892) (64GB/256GB). That means anyone who wants to spend less on a top-end smartphone with a big edge-to-edge display and the latest components has to go with an Android handset.
There are several Android phones that would be a good alternative to the iPhone X. Check these out:
SAMSUNG GALAXY S8
Launched in the spring of 2017, the Samsung Galaxy S8 embodies the expertise of the South Korean phonemaker, a long-standing Apple rival.
The Galaxy S8 has a curved 5.8-inch Infinity display (2,960 x 1,440 pixels) that covers most of its surface. It has a 12MP and an 8MP camera, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (which is expandable). It also includes an iris sensor and is supplied with AKG earphones.
The Samsung Galaxy S8 is priced at €809 (R13,325). It's still a little expensive, but less than the S8+ (6.2-inch) at €909 (R14,972) and the Galaxy note 8 (6.3-inch), which is in excess of €1,000 (R16,470).
HUAWEI MATE 10 PRO
The new Huawei flagship phone is the first to be driven by a Kirin 970 processor which has a number of AI-type features. In addition to its speed, this smartphone is a continuation of Huawei and Leica's collaboration in the form of 20MP and 12MP sensors, each with a fast f/1.6 aperture.
At the phone's presentation, the company boasted about its locking system - a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device under the two Leica lenses - which is thought to be more practical and faster than Apple's facial recognition system for the iPhone X.
The Huawei Mate 10 Pro has a 6-inch 18:9 aspect ratio screen (2,160 x 1,080 pixels). It's expected to be available in November at a price of €799 (R13,163) for the 128GB version.
ONEPLUS 5T
The OnePlus 5T, which has not yet been officially unveiled, is expected to be released in November. It will be a bigger and more powerful version of the OnePlus 5 that hit the market in June 2017.
Leaks suggest the phone will have an edge-to-edge 6-inch AMOLED 18:9 aspect ratio display (2,160 x 1,080 pixels). It's expected to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset with 8GB of RAM, and there could be 20MP sensors on the front and back of the device.
Sold with 128GB of storage, it will be priced very competitively, as is the norm for this Chinese phonemaker.
