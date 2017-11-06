What makes the Nintendo Switch such a runaway success

Japanese game manufacturer Nintendo has always done things its own way. Its best-known character, Mario, embodies this. He's a short, plump Italian plumber with a penchant for dungarees who lives in a kingdom of mushrooms and whose nemesis is a giant, red-headed turtle. So far, so strange.

In the mid-2000s, while Sony and Microsoft were promoting their powerful and expensive gaming hardware - the PlayStation3 and Xbox 360 consoles respectively - Nintendo released the Wii (pronounced "we").