From R800 to R8.5m: price of Alexis Preller's art has skyrocketed

Alexis Preller's Fleurs du Mal is a misleading artwork. At first, second or third glance you take it to be a beautiful exotic woman in the vein of one of Gaugain's Tahitian works.

The artwork, which will go on auction at Strauss & Co's auction in Johannesburg this month, is a product of the trauma of war.

Staid patterns in visual culture have programmed us to misread the painting. It seems unlikely when Preller made the work, in the mid-1940s as World War2 was ending, he was trying to trick the viewer. He was possibly putting a socially pleasing spin on conditions he felt he could not be open about.

As a homosexual man he enjoyed naked men and Fleurs du Mal (Flowers of Evil) is an expression of him luxuriating in this desire.