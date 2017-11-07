Love letters & heartache for sale at Old Flames ex-lovers' market

At Vietnam's Old Flames market, curious customers peruse love letters and pick through perfumes, candles and clothes - relics from failed relationships put on sale by forlorn lovers.

Entrepreneurial exes meet once a month, bringing their baggage - emotional and literal - to a converted cottage on a leafy Hanoi street to find a new home for items they can no longer bear to look at.

It's also a means of moving on.

"(After a breakup) I'm very sad, I can't drink or eat... but after a while I pick myself up. The past is in the past," said Phuc Thuy, 29, who was selling clothes, purses and even a tube of toothpaste she acquired during a former romance.