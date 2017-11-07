Books
Riveting reads for fans of young adult fiction
Aubery Paton reviews 'Elevation 2: The Rising Tide' and 'The Cleaner'
ELEVATION 2: THE RISING TIDE
By Helen Brain, published by Human & Rousseau, 2017
Flame-haired Ebba and her friends have survived both a literal and a political earthquake in a post-apocalyptic South Africa, where the Western Cape is reduced to a series of islands populated by privileged Citizens and slum-dwelling workers.
From being a virtual slave in a bunker under Table Mountain, Ebba is now one of the biggest landowners in the enclave, growing vegetables and providing jobs on a former wine farm.
But she is trusted neither by her former comrades nor by the elite; to add to her woes, she is harassed by visions of her ancestors pressuring her to find four mystic amulets - if she does not have them by the winter solstice the world will end.
And if that weren't enough, the love of her life Micah - a very dodgy character in the eyes of everyone but Ebba - is spending way too much time with his fellow revolutionary, the gorgeous Samantha Lee.
Ebba just wants to rescue the slaves from the bunker, protect her land and her friends and live quietly with Micah, but events, jealousy and the blindness of first love compel her into working with political extremists.
After a slow start the story escalates to a cliffhanging climax - so roll on book three, The Fiery Spiral. But be warned: you really need to read Elevation 1 to make sense of this book - this is young-adult fiction and delightfully full of hormonal angst, and favourite characters are killed off.
Rating: 4/5 stars
THE CLEANER
by Elisabeth Herrmann, published by Manilla
To paraphrase Caesar, Germany was once a whole, divided into four parts. As every student of history knows, after 1945, Germany was shared between the Americans, the English, the French and the Russians.
By 1985, the USSR was the only one of the former Allied powers doggedly clinging to their sector of Germany, ruling the east with an iron fist within a concrete glove.
Fast forward 25 years, the wall has fallen, Germany is reunited, the Soviet Union is Russia once again and everyone is friends. Or are they?
Former West German agent Quirin Kaiserley goes rogue after the Wall falls - determined to uncover Stassi agents still at large and in power, and crime scene cleaner Judith Kepler is mistakenly handed a file concerning her past in an East German state orphanage ...
What happened in the Yuri Gagarin orphanage in the dreary East German town of Sassnitz? What happened to the pretty little blonde girl whose parents were uncovered as traitors? What became of the child born Christel - and what of Judith, the cleaner?
Rating: 3/5 stars
• This article was originally published in The Times
