'Despacito': 'it's about the kind of seduction a woman likes'

Erika Ender, the co-writer of Despacito - the Spanish-language dance hit that turned into a worldwide sensation - has a few ideas about the secrets to its success.

One thing, she says, is its message to take it slow in a fast-moving world ("despacito" is the diminutive of "slow").

Another is the fact that she, a female songwriter, shaped its portrayal of seduction, even though the song was recorded by men (her songwriting partner Luis Fonsi and rapper Daddy Yankee, later joined in a crossover version by pop star Justin Bieber).

Then there is the song's seemingly magical ability to cross borders at a time when there is much talk of building walls (it tied the record for most weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart - where non-English music rarely appears - just as US President Donald Trump fights for a border wall to keep out Latin American immigrants).

But Ender's bottom-line answer to the question of what made the song such a success? "I have no idea," she says with an infectious laugh, her eyes alight beneath an exuberant fiesta of blonde curls.

