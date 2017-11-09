Hunt down fantastical beasts in the Harry Potter version of 'Pokémon Go'

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is next up from the maker of 2016's massive urban exploration smartphone game Pokémon Go, and will launch in 2018.

Players will be able to "learn spells, explore their real world neighborhoods and cities to discover and fight legendary beasts and team up with others to take down powerful enemies," mobile studio Niantic explained in an official announcement.

The official Harry Potter franchise portal, Pottermore, offered further confirmation that fans of the Pokémon Go approach and the Potter setting will be pleased.

The game will use Augmented Reality smartphone technology so that "a player can view the real world through a wizarding world lens."

Players will be able to "cast spells, discover mysterious artefacts, and build up your very own, illustrious wizarding career," the Pottermore post continued, while the game "encourages you to step outside with your phone, explore your local surroundings, and take part in a series of adventures."

"Who knows what you'll spot in your local park?" it teased.