Hunt down fantastical beasts in the Harry Potter version of 'Pokémon Go'
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is next up from the maker of 2016's massive urban exploration smartphone game Pokémon Go, and will launch in 2018.
Players will be able to "learn spells, explore their real world neighborhoods and cities to discover and fight legendary beasts and team up with others to take down powerful enemies," mobile studio Niantic explained in an official announcement.
The official Harry Potter franchise portal, Pottermore, offered further confirmation that fans of the Pokémon Go approach and the Potter setting will be pleased.
The game will use Augmented Reality smartphone technology so that "a player can view the real world through a wizarding world lens."
Players will be able to "cast spells, discover mysterious artefacts, and build up your very own, illustrious wizarding career," the Pottermore post continued, while the game "encourages you to step outside with your phone, explore your local surroundings, and take part in a series of adventures."
"Who knows what you'll spot in your local park?" it teased.
Pokémon Go has had players congregating in public spaces to pursue, obtain, and train the crossmedia franchise's fictional creatures.
Over 150 Pokémon from the series' first few games, 1996's Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green, were included with the game at launch, and Harry Potter has a broad bestiary of beings to source from too.
Though neither Pottermore, Niantic, nor publisher Warner Bros. went into specifics, Harry Potter's in-fiction textbook Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them contained 85 creatures in its 1998 first edition, rising to 91 in a 2017 reprint.
Other more supernaturally derived life forms have remained prominent throughout the books and their movie interpretations, and could be expected to form part of the Wizards Unite experience.
An August 2017 spin-off movie was based on Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, with a sequel set for release in November 2018.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE