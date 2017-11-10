'Alias Grace': period drama speaks to current issues about predatory men

It's tempting to think of Alias Grace, the six-part historical drama now streaming on Netflix, as the next Handmaid's Tale. Both are wonderful adaptations of powerful novels by Margaret Atwood that address the position of women in patriarchal societies.

Atwood, incidentally, was hauled in as a supervising producer for both productions.

In a sense both are costume dramas. It is worth noting that in March this year the distinctive full-length red cloaks and white bonnets worn in the dystopian near future of The Handmaid's Tale were used by women in Texas in a powerful and silent protest against anti-abortion proposals there.