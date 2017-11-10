BCUC is fast becoming one of SA's biggest musical exports

Soweto band Bantu Continua Uhuru Consciousness, or BCUC, and Johannesburg sister duo Kajama will rock the monthly Sunday Edition in Cape Town this week.

The former, fresh from yet another European tour, is playing for a Cape Town audience for the first time this year.

The seven-piece band has been mesmerising audiences both locally and globally with its indigenous funk and high-energy performances that have fast made it one of South Africa's most successful musical exports.