BCUC is fast becoming one of SA's biggest musical exports
Soweto band Bantu Continua Uhuru Consciousness, or BCUC, and Johannesburg sister duo Kajama will rock the monthly Sunday Edition in Cape Town this week.
The former, fresh from yet another European tour, is playing for a Cape Town audience for the first time this year.
The seven-piece band has been mesmerising audiences both locally and globally with its indigenous funk and high-energy performances that have fast made it one of South Africa's most successful musical exports.
Says vocalist Kgomotso Mokone: "We've always wanted to be one of the best bands in the world and playing big festivals around the world is our dream."
BCUC has played at most of the country's key music festivals. This year it performed at France's Festival du Bout du Monde, and Roskilde, where Foo Fighters and A Tribe Called Quest were the headliners.
BCUC made stops in Marseille, Paris and other European cities.
"The audience at each show is different, so we always have to adjust and settle in the mood of the audience then give them what they came to see, which is the best show experience of their lives!"
WATCH | BCUC's live recording of Yinde
Mokone says the band's priority is always to deliver with diligence, respect and honesty.
"We bring fun and emo-indigenous Afro psychedelic fire from the hood."
Kajama will play from its current EP Polarity Prism, which can best be described as electronic future-soul, while DJs Fred Spider and Mighty will each play sets between performances in what looks set to be an afternoon of eclectic entertainment.
The Neighbourgoods Designer Market will be open with a selection of food trucks, streetwear and vintage brands, as well as several bars.
• Sunday Edition takes place at The Neighbourgoods Market at The Old Biscuit Mill in Woodstock from noon to 6pm. Tickets are R120 presold on Quicket or R150 on arrival.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
