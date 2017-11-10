Lifestyle

Entertainment

Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

Great events happening in the Cape

10 November 2017 - 06:16 By Staff reporter
Catch a weekend of fun in Cape Town.
Catch a weekend of fun in Cape Town.
Image: Cape Town Tourism

MUSIC

Gerry Liberty

Folk and blues singer-songwriter.

When: Sunday, November 12, 4pm-7pm

Where: Cape To Cuba, Kalk Bay; R20

Dan Valley Trio

Roots and rock music.

When: Saturday, November 11, 7.30pm-10pm

Where: The Thomas Easton, Durban Road, Mowbray; free

Barleycorn Music Festival

Includes Crimson House, The Stremes, Stone Jets and Andre de Villiers.

When: Saturday, November 11, 6pm-11pm

Where: German Club, Roodehek Terrace, Gardens; R100 at Quicket, R120 at the door

Now you can drink your beer - & eat it too!

A culinary storm is brewing at Cape Town's Beerhouse on Long where they've just launched a beer-focused menu
Lifestyle
13 days ago

FAMILY

Transformers Exhibition

Animatronics, sculptures and statues made from car parts and other materials.

When: Until Sunday, January 21, 10am-7pm

Where: GrandWest, Goodwood; R89-R99 at Webtickets

Montebello Events Day

Arts and crafts, kids' activities, coffee and beer tastings.

When: Saturday, November 11, 9am-4pm

Where: Montebello Design Centre, Newlands; free

Most read

  1. What to do if your man is a sex addict Health & Sex
  2. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  3. Turns out South Africans aren't very adventurous in the sack Health & Sex
  4. 10 of the best local beauty products - priced from just R130! Fashion & Beauty
  5. 'The biggest bully in my life has always been the SA fashion industry' Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...
X