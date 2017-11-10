Entertainment
Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend
Great events happening in the Cape
10 November 2017 - 06:16
MUSIC
Gerry Liberty
Folk and blues singer-songwriter.
When: Sunday, November 12, 4pm-7pm
Where: Cape To Cuba, Kalk Bay; R20
Dan Valley Trio
Roots and rock music.
When: Saturday, November 11, 7.30pm-10pm
Where: The Thomas Easton, Durban Road, Mowbray; free
Barleycorn Music Festival
Includes Crimson House, The Stremes, Stone Jets and Andre de Villiers.
When: Saturday, November 11, 6pm-11pm
Where: German Club, Roodehek Terrace, Gardens; R100 at Quicket, R120 at the door
FAMILY
Transformers Exhibition
Animatronics, sculptures and statues made from car parts and other materials.
When: Until Sunday, January 21, 10am-7pm
Where: GrandWest, Goodwood; R89-R99 at Webtickets
Montebello Events Day
Arts and crafts, kids' activities, coffee and beer tastings.
When: Saturday, November 11, 9am-4pm
Where: Montebello Design Centre, Newlands; free
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE