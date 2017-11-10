Lifestyle

Album Review

Distruction Boyz' debut album will hit you like a freight train

Packed with relentless grooves, syncopated rhythms and collaborations with rising stars and heavyweights of the SA music scene, 'Gqom is the Future' is on track to go gold

10 November 2017 - 10:19 By Themba Kriger
Distruction Boyz could reach gold with their debut album.
Distruction Boyz could reach gold with their debut album.
Image: Youtube

Emerging out of the townships of Durban, the reach of gqom has spread in the past five years, touching the rest of South Africa and making an impression on the global underground.

With pioneers, such as DJ Lag and the Rude Boyz, having laid the foundation for the next generation of artists, now more than ever there is an appetite for the stripped-down, minimal sounds of Durban.

Having produced Babes Wodumo's breakout hit Wololo, KwaMashu-based producers Distruction Boyz' 13 track debut album Gqom is the Future showcases the duo's intention of leaving a lasting impression on the music industry with one of the most exciting sounds to emerge out of South Africa in the past decade.

Dubbed sghubu, a subgenre of gqom, Distruction Boyz' sound is softer, more melodic, with more commercial leanings than it's underground cousin.

The album features collaborations with rising stars and heavyweights of the scene, including Prince Bulo, Benny Maverick, Dlala Mshunqisi, Rude Boyz, Tipcee, Cruel Boyz and even DJ Tira.

Favourite tracks from the last year, including 2 O'Clock, Madness, Midnight and 2016's nationwide hit Shut Up and Groove, all make an appearance. With relentless grooves and syncopated rhythms, the 13 tracks on Gqom is the Future hit you like a freight train and make sitting still an impossibility.

WATCH | The video for Shut Up & Groove by Distruction Boyz featuring Babes Wodumo & Mampintsha

In Gqom is the Future, Thobani "Que" Mgobhozi and Zipho "Gold" Mthembu have assembled an album that captures the vibrant energy of Durban and it is no surprise it has been released in time for summer.

With promising initial sales, the Distruction Boyz' goal of reaching gold seems within reach. The Distruction Boyz have added new elements to what is an already exciting and evolving genre. The only question that remains is where gqom will take us next. - bubblegumclub.com

• This article was originally published in The Times.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH: Distruction Boyz' Omunye gets a shout-out in parliament

Gqom group Distruction Boyz are over the moon after their hit single Omunye was mention in parliament this week, to fits of laughter from politicians ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH: You haven’t lived till you hear this church version of Omunye

A gospel remix of Distruction Boyz's hit track Omunye has received mixed reactions from fans on social media.
TshisaLIVE
14 days ago

Distruction Boyz talk about their passion for gqom music

Durban-based dance duo Distruction Boyz nearly shut down the internet on Friday with the release of their highly-anticipated debut album Gqom is The ...
TshisaLIVE
17 days ago

Most read

  1. Instagram snap catapults Sudanese student to model stardom Fashion & Beauty
  2. What to do if your man is a sex addict Health & Sex
  3. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  4. Turns out South Africans aren't very adventurous in the sack Health & Sex
  5. My gran is my biggest style influence: Solo Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Drunk or happy? Video of dancing petrol attendant goes viral
Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
X