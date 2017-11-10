Distruction Boyz' debut album will hit you like a freight train

Emerging out of the townships of Durban, the reach of gqom has spread in the past five years, touching the rest of South Africa and making an impression on the global underground.

With pioneers, such as DJ Lag and the Rude Boyz, having laid the foundation for the next generation of artists, now more than ever there is an appetite for the stripped-down, minimal sounds of Durban.

Having produced Babes Wodumo's breakout hit Wololo, KwaMashu-based producers Distruction Boyz' 13 track debut album Gqom is the Future showcases the duo's intention of leaving a lasting impression on the music industry with one of the most exciting sounds to emerge out of South Africa in the past decade.

Dubbed sghubu, a subgenre of gqom, Distruction Boyz' sound is softer, more melodic, with more commercial leanings than it's underground cousin.

The album features collaborations with rising stars and heavyweights of the scene, including Prince Bulo, Benny Maverick, Dlala Mshunqisi, Rude Boyz, Tipcee, Cruel Boyz and even DJ Tira.

Favourite tracks from the last year, including 2 O'Clock, Madness, Midnight and 2016's nationwide hit Shut Up and Groove, all make an appearance. With relentless grooves and syncopated rhythms, the 13 tracks on Gqom is the Future hit you like a freight train and make sitting still an impossibility.

WATCH | The video for Shut Up & Groove by Distruction Boyz featuring Babes Wodumo & Mampintsha