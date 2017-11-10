Lifestyle

Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week

Here are some great events coming up in Durbs

10 November 2017 - 06:10 By Siphiliselwe Mkhanya
It's exhibition and performance galore in Durban this weekend. Get in on the culture.
Image: 123RF/Leon Swart

• Arts collective Amasosha launch an exhibition of their work at 6pm tonight at Ikomkuhlu Arts Space, Ambassador House, 55 Monty Naicker Street. A concert follows at 8pm at Cool Runnings, to which entrance is R100.

• Saxophonist Phumlani Mtiti performs with pianists Zwelihle Kunene and Zibusiso Makhathini at the UKZN music school's jazz recitals on Wednesday. The music starts at 6pm at the Centre for Jazz and Popular Music (CJPM), Level 2, Shepstone Building at UKZN Howard College Campus. Entry is R70.

• Kinsmen perform work from their album Window to the Ashram at the Durban Alliance Française, 22 Sutton Crescent, Morningside, at 6.30 tonight and at The Chairman, 146 Mahatma Ghandi Street, at 11pm tomorrow. Entrance to tonight's event is R100.

