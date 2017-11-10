Lifestyle

Album Review

'In a Moment a Thousand Hits': Tzusing's dark take on techno

Yolisa Mkele Columnist
10 November 2017 - 17:30
The album cover for Tzusing's new EP 'In a Moment a Thousand Hits'.
The album cover for Tzusing's new EP 'In a Moment a Thousand Hits'.
Image: Supplied

The year is 2117. Sentient robots have scrubbed the earth of its human remnants and now live in machine cities illuminated by throbbing red neon lights.

Like their human predecessors, certain members of the new machine society are marginalised and have formed robot gangs that menace these mechanical streets.

Chinese techno producer Tzusing's new EP In a Moment a Thousand Hits is the would-be soundtrack to this dystopian technoscape.

The project sounds like a hive of dissatisfied machine labourers creating something rhythmically eerie. This is not tapping-your-feet, feel-good music but an expression of something much darker.

If you enjoy dancing your pain away at an underground dance club, this may appeal to you. If Taylor Swift or Drake are more your vibe then it's probably best if you left this one alone.

 

 

This album is available on Apple Music.

• This article was first published in The Times

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Distruction Boyz' debut album will hit you like a freight train

Packed with relentless grooves, syncopated rhythms and collaborations with rising stars and heavyweights of the SA music scene, 'Gqom is the Future' ...
Lifestyle
7 hours ago

Daniel Caesar's sensuous debut album is a must for your bedroom playlist

Contrary to popular belief not all music released in summer needs to be something for the dancefloor.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Album Review: Sampha Sisay's 'Process' is a study in perfectionism

Sampha Sisay recently joined an elite group of musicians when he was awarded the Mercury Prize for his long overdue debut, 'Process'.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

'Aromanticism': Moses Sumney's album is a melancholic masterpiece

Every now and then an emotional album comes along that's dangerous to listen to at night. This is one of those albums.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Instagram snap catapults Sudanese student to model stardom Fashion & Beauty
  2. What to do if your man is a sex addict Health & Sex
  3. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  4. Turns out South Africans aren't very adventurous in the sack Health & Sex
  5. My gran is my biggest style influence: Solo Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Drunk or happy? Video of dancing petrol attendant goes viral
Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
X