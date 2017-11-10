'In a Moment a Thousand Hits': Tzusing's dark take on techno

The year is 2117. Sentient robots have scrubbed the earth of its human remnants and now live in machine cities illuminated by throbbing red neon lights.

Like their human predecessors, certain members of the new machine society are marginalised and have formed robot gangs that menace these mechanical streets.

Chinese techno producer Tzusing's new EP In a Moment a Thousand Hits is the would-be soundtrack to this dystopian technoscape.

The project sounds like a hive of dissatisfied machine labourers creating something rhythmically eerie. This is not tapping-your-feet, feel-good music but an expression of something much darker.

If you enjoy dancing your pain away at an underground dance club, this may appeal to you. If Taylor Swift or Drake are more your vibe then it's probably best if you left this one alone.