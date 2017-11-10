Movie Review: 'Suburbicon' is a pointless waste of talent

A Coen Brothers film is a unique creation - written and directed by the Coens who are able to implement their singular vision on the material. When the Coens have directed films they haven't written - Intolerable Cruelty - or provided the scripts for material handled by other directors - Angelina Jolie's Unbroken or Michael Hoffman's Gambit - the absence of the brothers in the director's chair has tended to be horribly obvious and detrimental to the final product.

In the case of Suburbicon - written by the Coens and directed by their long-time acting collaborator George Clooney - the seemingly Coenesque subject matter and tone prove far too much for Clooney to handle as director. The resulting film is a disappointing, unfocused and ill-judged mess that proves to be an embarrassment for everyone involved.