Does 'Super Mario Odyssey' live up to the hype?

You may have heard that Super Mario Odyssey is being heralded as the best game of the year. I am here to set the record straight. [Insert dramatic pause.]

It's been a long time since I loved a game the way I loved The Witcher 3, which changed what open world gaming could be.

Super Mario Odyssey can also be described as a "game changer" in an industry that believes that a game is only as good as the amount of people (or aliens, or zombies) you can kill.