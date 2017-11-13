Boss Awards honour hard-working women who empower others

Amanda Dambuza is the founder and director of Uyandiswa, a consulting company she formed four years ago and which today employs more than 70 people.

Last week she won the prestigious Veuve Cliquot Elle Boss Award that celebrates women who have made a significant contribution to business life in South Africa.

Dambuza impressed the judges with her commitment to creating opportunities for other women in business, her confidence and ability to inspire others.

In fact, she spends a lot of her time mentoring women in how to achieve the best in their lives and helps them navigate the difficult corporate environment.

Last year's winner, Linda Mabhena-Olangunju, the managing director of DLO Energy Resources, a wholly black female-owned investment and advisory company, said at the awards: ''The focus on female entrepreneurs goes a long way in creating the impression that smart girls are cool. Get up on stage and make a ridiculous pronouncement because whatever you say you're going to do, you have to achieve it once you've made the statement in such esteemed company."