Why SA's monitoring what the weather in space is like

Their cutting-edge space-weather research is beaming the Hermanus division of the SA National Space Agency (Sansa) to infinity and beyond.

"Are you hiding any aliens?" the man asks.

Elisa Fraser smiles. She's heard the question a few times.

Fraser leads the weekly public tours at the Space Science Directorate, a world-class unit of the Sansa in Hermanus (yes, it's got more than just whales).

The unit plays an important role as it forms part of a worldwide network of magnetic observatories that monitor the near-Earth space environment.

On the continent, it's at the forefront of research into space weather's effect on technology and is feeding its scientific findings into the global conversation about this issue.

"If you'll follow me," Fraser says, leading our group of camera-clicking space tourists into a room with large screens that show real-time images of our sun. "Far out," someone says.

Yes, very far, as Sansa space-physics researcher Dr Rendani Nndanganeni, based here, will tell you. Like, 149.6million kilometres far.