Rehana Rossouw captures the heady days when SA seemed a beacon of hope

As she pursues stories about the government's economic turnaround, rumours of corruption in the cabinet and the skeletons of apartheid waiting to be revealed by the TRC, Ali must confront her own past, her own fears and the disturbing realities of a country in flux, which will drag her, her friends and her family kicking, screaming and sometimes laughing into a new world which will not always meet their expectations.

As a journalist it's easy to relate to the world of the New Times with its recognisable types and its quaintly old-fashioned early internet days of faxes and paper archives; and as a child of the 1980s it's easy to relate to Rossouw's portrait of those mid-1990s days when, following the euphoria of the elections and SA's Rugby World Cup victory, everything seemed possible.

It's a testament to Rossouw's skills that the book, like the very human and complex characters and times it deals with, is funny, sad, true and fascinating. It also has plenty of intrigue to keep you turning the pages as we become embroiled in Ali's journey towards discovering uncomfortable truths about herself and her society.

Ali's "new times" are also reflected through the lens of the times we are in now, and they're all the more nostalgic and heartbreaking in that light.

The novel is a bittersweet reflection of a fraught, partly hopeful, sometimes dismaying moment that most who lived through never realised would be the beginning of a sickening descent. However, as Rossouw reminds us, it's those whom we live, love, laugh and fight with who make it possible to live through uncertain times with hope and belief in the possibility of better days ahead, no matter how hard things may get.

• 'New Times' by Rehana Rossouw is published by Jacana Media and is available for R250

• This article was originally published in The Times