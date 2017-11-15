Could alcohol help with the learning of a foreign language?

A little Dutch courage could be the key to helping travellers speak the local lingo, according to new research.

Researchers used 50 native German speakers who recently learned Dutch, providing some with a "low dose of alcohol" matched to their weight and others with an alcohol-free control drink. Each then took part in a casual two-minute discussion in Dutch with observers who rated their language skills.

The scientists found that those who had consumed alcohol were handed "significantly" better ratings from the observers compared with those who did not.