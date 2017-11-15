'Downtime Deliciousness at Home' reveals what it takes to impress the world's best chef in the kitchen

Levy Redzepi was born in Portugal to a Danish mother and a British father who travelled across Europe in a van, staying on campsites and playing the guitar to earn a crust.

"I was with my mom, who tried to provide the family with everything we'd eat," she says. "We'd be in the fields harvesting beans or walking around the herbs."

She learned to cook by watching TV shows with chefs such as Ainsley Harriott and Antonio Carluccio, but her breakthrough in the culinary world came when she got a job as a waitress in Noma.

She was issued a manual on how to behave, written by Redzepi. One of the stipulations was a rule against dating colleagues. Then she started dating Redzepi. Secretly.

These days they have three daughters. Why go to the trouble of writing a cookbook?

"When I was pregnant with our oldest daughter, I started writing down my favorite dishes," she says. "I've always been drawn to this idea of a cookbook that was passed down like a family recipe collection. I wanted to give it to my daughters. It still is for them, but also it is for everybody." - Bloomberg