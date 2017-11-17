Album Review: Evanescence's 'Synthesis' lacks oomph

If you are of a certain age then there's a chance that rock band Evanescence propelled you through your angsty teenage years with a gorgeously melodramatic fury.

Since 2011 the band have been on something of a sabbatical but they are back with the new(ish) Synthesis, an album that is exactly what we've come to expect from the band until you realise it isn't.

As the name suggests, the album is less of a new album and more of a reworked amalgamation of all their classics garnished with two new tracks.

Lead singer Amy Lee's operatic voice floats and glides through sections when the songs ebb before bursting into its full radiance when the crescendo calls for it. Don't expect the customary power chords and big drums kind of crescendo, though. The songs have all been stripped down and given a more orchestral feel. They feel more like they belong on a movie soundtrack as opposed to blaring out of a teenager's sound system.

WATCH | The music video for Imperfection by Evanescence